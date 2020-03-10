Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $186.00

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), with a volume of 70702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.03. The company has a market capitalization of $429.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In related news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,719.55). Also, insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,528 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

