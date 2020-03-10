Utrust Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $888,175.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Utrust has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

