Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price dropped 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.49, approximately 1,695,979 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 679,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

