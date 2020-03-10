Veil Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,403.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $27,403.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 68,241,243 coins and its circulating supply is 59,400,314 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

