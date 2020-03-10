Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Down 12%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares traded down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.25, 524,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 231,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

