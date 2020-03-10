Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,323,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816,027. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

