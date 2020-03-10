Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.79.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

