Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 267,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,433. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

