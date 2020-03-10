VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.02, approximately 3,999,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,374,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Specifically, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

