Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.87, 1,778,396 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,185,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

