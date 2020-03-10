Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Shares of VC traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 694,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. Visteon has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

