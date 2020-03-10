Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $730.00

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.87), with a volume of 22329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.44).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTC. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 995.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 26.70 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. Vitec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Martin Green purchased 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

