VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VWAGY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

