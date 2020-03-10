W Green Pay (WGP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $141,204.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $694,471.37 and $141,204.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. W Green Pay's official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

