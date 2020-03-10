Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Up 8.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15, 8,104,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,514,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPG. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 521,790 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

