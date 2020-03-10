Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 3,132,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,312. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

