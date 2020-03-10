Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.10

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.10 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132.10 ($1.74), with a volume of 8390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.10 ($1.74).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.06.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

