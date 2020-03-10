West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

WTBA stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,517. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

