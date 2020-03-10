Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) CEO Michael Ure Buys 10,000 Shares

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WES traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,311,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.85%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.