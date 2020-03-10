Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. 8,985,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of $868.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.