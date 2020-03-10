William Casey Mcmanemin Buys 16,859 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin bought 16,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $217,143.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,475.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Casey Mcmanemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, William Casey Mcmanemin bought 12,435 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,872.50.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 212,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,734 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 138,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.