WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 10.8%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.62, approximately 550,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 394,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,883,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 369,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

