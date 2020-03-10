W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 22.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90, 8,552,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,464,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Specifically, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.07.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.