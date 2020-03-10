Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $250.00

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.42), with a volume of 10235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.42).

Separately, Investec raised shares of Wynnstay Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Gareth Davies bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,741.12).

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

