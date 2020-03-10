Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 6717127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

