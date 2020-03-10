XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 12.1%

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.01 and last traded at $57.80, 2,247,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,295,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.