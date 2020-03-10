Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.60 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YGR. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 334,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.