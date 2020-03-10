York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $114.05 Million in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,046,000. Tiffany & Co. comprises 6.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.