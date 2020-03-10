Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 4,301,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.