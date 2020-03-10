Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 541,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

