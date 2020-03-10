Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.54. 571,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

