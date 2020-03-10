Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. HP reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,984,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

