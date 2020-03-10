Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 9,702,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,334,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,941,000 after buying an additional 4,936,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,724,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,831,000 after buying an additional 2,041,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 3,154.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 1,478,616 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,411,000 after buying an additional 887,047 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

