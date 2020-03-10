Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,336,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

