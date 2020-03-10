Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 2,127,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,875. The stock has a market cap of $904.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

