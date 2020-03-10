Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to report $313.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.20 million and the lowest is $299.80 million. MarineMax reported sales of $303.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

MarineMax stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 383,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

