Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:HZO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 383,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. MarineMax has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,809 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

