Zacks: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given $22.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

