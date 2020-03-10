Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASYS. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,972. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.97. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.96.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

