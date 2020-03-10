Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Sell

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

