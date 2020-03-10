Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to “Hold”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARLP. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ARLP traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 986,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,993. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $627.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,354 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

