Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Buy”

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,541. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

