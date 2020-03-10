Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Hold

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

BANC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 752,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.45 million, a P/E ratio of 405.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

