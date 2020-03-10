Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), with a volume of 13240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.21.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite purchased 33,333 shares of Zinc Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.