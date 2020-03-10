Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) traded down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $31.03, 9,837,366 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 270% from the average session volume of 2,655,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

