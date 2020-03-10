Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.00

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), with a volume of 151576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

