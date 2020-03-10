Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.60), with a volume of 48826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.60).

The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

