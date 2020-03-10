Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.60), with a volume of 48826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.60).

The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

