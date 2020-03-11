1,427 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. 2,548,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,766. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

