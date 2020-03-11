1,565 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.84. 1,379,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

