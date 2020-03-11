1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 15%

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price was up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.64, approximately 1,231,388 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,255,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

